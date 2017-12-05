MRI hosts hiring event

DECATUR, Ill (WAND) - Macon Resources, Inc. is hosting a hiring event on Tuesday afternoon.

Walk in interviews from 4 p.m. - 6 p.m. at MRI 2121 Hubbard Avenue. Candidates can bring a resume but are not required.

Direct Support and Janitorial positions are available for full and part time shifts. Requirements include a high school diploma or equivalent and an Illinois state driver's license.

“The best part about working here is the people,” said human resources director Jacob Roddis. “You get to see different individuals every day. They come around to talk to you and smile.”

MRI is a non-profit organization that helps over 800 children and adults with disabilities. To learn more about job opportunities with MRI, click here.