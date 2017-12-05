ISP, coroner release name of rollover crash victim

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner have released the name of the driver who died in a rollover crash on Friday.

ISP said 51-year-old Timothy W. Partin was killed around 11:40 a.m. near mile post 200 on Interstate 74.

Partin lost control of a 2006 Dodge Ram pickup truck. They say the car rolled several times before landing on its roof in the median.

A passenger in the Dodge, identified as 51-year-old Oakwood man Jeffery Crow, went to the hospital for an injury that troopers say is non-life threatening.

Troopers say both people in the truck had seat belts on.