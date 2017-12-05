ISP, coroner release name of rollover crash victimPosted:
Most Popular Stories
-
Police: Man escaped hospital, ran from officers
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an assault suspect ran away from hospital care and led officers on a chase.
-
Police: Woman stole money from school group
CHATHAM, Ill. (WAND) – An Illinois woman stands accused of stealing from a parent-teacher organization.
-
Budweiser hopes to brew in space
Budweiser is heading to space!
-
Chest stabbing death prompts investigation
BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) – A man’s stabbing death has led to an investigation by Bloomington police.
-
ISP, coroner release name of rollover crash victim
DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police and the Vermilion County Coroner have released the name of the driver who died in a rollover crash on Friday.
-
Sexual assault reported on U of I campus
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Another sexual assault is under investigation at the University of Illinois.
-
Bus hits, injures central Illinois child
TOVEY, Ill. (WAND) – Deputies say a school bus hit a child in the Christian County area.
-
Ford recalls pickups, SUVs to secure loose seat cushions
DETROIT (AP) — Ford is recalling more than 202,000 pickup trucks and SUVs in North America because front seat cushions can come loose and fail to properly hold people in a crash.
-
Crash on Interstate 57 leaves two dead
EFFINGHAM, Ill. (WAND) - Illinois State Police say two people are dead after a Saturday evening crash.
-
First deficit budget approved in Decatur
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur City Council's passed a deficit budget for 2018 in a Monday night vote.
-
