Five-figure donation meant for cancer research

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A cancer research organization has claimed a donation in Springfield.

Springfield Plastics used proceeds from its 4th Annual Drain for the Cure campaign to give $73,136 to the Simmons Cancer Institute at Southern Illinois University in Springfield. Leaders with Springfield Plastics say the five-figure total the campaign raised this year exceeded their expectations.

“We could never have imagined that we would reach the total we did this year,” said Springfield Plastics President Steve Baker. “It is with utmost gratitude that we thank all those who contributed. We are honored to be part of such an outstanding community that has come together to support this deserving cause.”

Springfield Plastics presented a check to the Simmons Cancer Institute in a Monday morning ceremony.

The impact of cancer on Springfield Plastics led to the creation of Drain for the Cure, which originally started in 2014.

“Cancer has been close to our hearts at the Springfield Plastics family and our coworkers,” said Jennifer Furkin, the company’s vice president of operations. “We’ve experienced a lot of loved ones that have lost their battle with cancer and also have fought that battle and won.”

The Simmons Cancer Institute is expected to use the money for breast cancer treatment research.