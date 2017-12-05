Marijuana plants, laced food found in bust

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say they found hundreds of marijuana plants in an abandoned building.

Officers say they kept a close eye on the building, located at the crossing of Eighth Street and South Grad Avenue in Springfield, for months after hearing a tip in the summer. On Nov. 30, they arrested 31-year-old Scott Foster and 36-year-old Zachary Pierson after discovering the drugs.

Police say the building had over 950 plants in it, along with lights to help them grow and ventilation equipment. Officers say they also searched Pierson’s house and found at least 20 pounds of foods with marijuana infused into them. A photo attached to this story shows the commercial way in which the foods were packaged.

Police want to know if the men had internet sales for those products and if someone else financially helped their work.

Foster and Pierson are both behind bars in Sangamon County. Each of them has a bond set at $200,000.