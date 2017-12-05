DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - It's that time of year again.

The cold and flu season has arrived and Decatur Public Schools are ready. Angie Wetzle, Decatur Public Schools Health Services Coordinator says, "This isn't out of the normal for this time of the year."

Wetzle explains that DPS is starting to see the cold and flu symptoms. However, Wetzle says, "The school is prepared and if they have any concerns." However, Wetzle wants parents to keep their kids home if they feel sick or if they've ran a fever.