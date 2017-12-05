Jury indicts tax return falsification suspect

JACKSONVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – A Jacksonville man is charged with falsifying tax returns.

West Mpetshi,, 36, stands accused of helping in the preparation of false income tax returns. The U.S. Attorney’s Office in the Central District of Illinois says he added false deductions and credits to returns that he prepared in 2015 and 2016.

A federal grand jury handed down an indictment of the suspect on Tuesday.

Mpetshi faces four charges in the case, each of which carries a maximum sentence of three years in prison and a $100,000 fine. The U.S. Clerk of the Court is expected to give Mpetshi a summons to appear in federal court in Springfield for arraignment at an unspecified date.

The criminal investigation division of the Internal Revenue Service was involved in this case.