Suspected heroin dealer faces charges

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – A federal grand jury has indicted a man with heroin-related crimes.

Jeremy Outland faces counts of conspiracy to distribute more than 3 ½ ounces of the drug and possession with the intent to distribute it. The conspiracy charge involves the time between Nov. 2016 and Nov. 2017.

An affidavit filed in support of a criminal complaint against Outland says he would drive to Chicago to pick up heroin, then sell it in the Springfield area. The document says Outland made “regular trips” to the Chicago area.

Police arrested Outland on Dec. 1. He’s in the custody of the U.S. Marshals Service.

If federal courts find Outland guilty, he could face up to 40 years in prison on the conspiracy charge and up to 20 years for the possession with the intent to distribute count.

The U.S. Attorney’s Office has not specified when Outland will next appear in court.