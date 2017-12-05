Police: Armed man stole money from Walmart

WATSEKA, Ill. (WAND) – A manhunt has started in the search for an armed robbery suspect.

Police say a man stole money from a Walmart store in Watseka before fleeing the scene in a car. They say the robbery happened at about 10:45 p.m. Monday, when someone entered the business with a gun tucked into their waistband.

Officers are describing the suspect as a white man between the ages of 40 and 50. They say he is about 6 feet tall and has a smaller build. Police say he had on glasses, a surgical mask, a stocking cap and a black Carhart coat at the time of the crime.

Police say he left the scene in a new model Nissan Rogue.

Officers want anyone with information on this armed robbery to call Watseka police at (815)432-6822.