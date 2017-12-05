Final Campustown beating suspect found guilty

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – A man involved in a Campustown beating last fall will soon head to prison.

The News-Gazette reports a Champaign County jury found 19-year-old Nevalle Booker guilty for his role in an attack that happened after midnight on Sept. 25 of that year. Booker and seven other people kicked and hit Edwin McCraney, 23, in a parking lot outside of a Champaign party until he lost consciousness. The other seven suspects are already in prison.

The newspaper says Booker admitted to taking part in the mob around McCraney, but denied ever hitting him. The jury found him guilty of aggravated battery.

The News-Gazette says Booker was the only person in the group of eight battery suspects to push for a jury trial, as the other seven entered guilty pleas.

The attack on McCraney came moments before 20-year-old Robbie Patton fired gunshots into a crowd of people and killed 22-year-old George Korchev. That shooting left three other people injured.

Booker’s criminal record meant a longer prison term, which The News-Gazette says could include as many as 10 years behind bars.

Booker is scheduled to be sentenced on Jan. 4.