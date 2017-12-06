Semifinals set for Macon County Tournament; Lincoln, Monticello pick up wins

Seeding for early-season basketball tournaments can be as precise as shuffling a deck of cards and hoping they're in the right order, but the organizers of the Macon County Boys' Basketball Tournament are 4-for-4.



No. 1 seed St. Teresa, No. 2 seed Central A&M, No. 3 seed Warrensburg-Latham and No. 4 seed Meridian all advanced in Monday and Tuesday's quarterfinal play, a chalky Final Four that promises to produce quality basketball in the final two rounds.



On Tuesday night, Central A&M ran past host Cerro Gordo-Bement 76-26 and Warrensburg-Latham knocked off Maroa-Forsyth 61-40.



St. Teresa will play Meridian at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday night, while Central A&M and Warrensburg-Latham are set for a 7:00 p.m. tipoff in the other semifinal.



Other games from around the area included Lincoln running past Mattoon 62-33 and Monticello rolling Auburn 60-23.