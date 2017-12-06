Champaign council rejects landmark status for 3 properties

Champaign, Ill. (WAND) -- Champaign Unit 4 school district appears to have cleared its final hurdle in a planned expansion of Central High School.

Tuesday night, in a marathon city council session, three district-owned properties were denied landmark status.

Those three -- the Burnham Mansion, Captain Edward Bailey House, and the Phillippe Mansion -- were the focus of a request submitted by the Preservation and Conservation Association, or PACA.

The group wanted the council to give all three properties, located on W. Church Street, "landmark status" in order to save them from demolition.

After almost three hours of public testimony, the council vote 7-0, with one abstention, to deny the request.

"We are talking about property owners' rights," council member Clarissa Fourman said.

The school district bought several properties in the Central H.S. neighborhood around the time a November 2016 referendum passed, approving the district's $183 million facilities package.

The expansion is set to be complete and ready for students by the 2022-2023 school year.