If approved, Chipotle will come to Decatur

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur could soon get a Chipotle Mexican Grill.

GMX Real Estate Group is looking to develop the corner of Route 51 and Ash Avenue and hopes to have Chipotle be the anchor store. The corporate office directed GMX to look at the Decatur market and has already approved for it to be the anchor store if passed by city council. To read the complete plan for development, click here.

GMX says the area would include Chipotle along with retail and service-related businesses.

As previously reported, neighbors are concerned about the redevelopment site. However, the group said they would take all steps necessary to be good neighbors.

On November 27th, a neighborhood meeting was held for the real estate group to talk with neighbors about their concerns.

"(We're) bringing new businesses into the community that will generate new sales tax revenue, local construction jobs (and) new permanent jobs," said DMX Co-Founder Andrew Goodman.

Neighbors who live near the corner of 51 and Ash say they aren't happy about the possible changes.

"We have fought this before when they tried to put the ALDI in and the situation has not changed," said Bob Hohlbauch. "The traffic is still as bad as it was in the past and they're still trying to throw this down our throats."

Julie Bresnan, another neighbor, says the new businesses would have an entrance across from her house, which has heightened her traffic concerns.

The proposal still has to go through a zoning committee in Decatur before the city council puts it to an approval vote. Developing could start in the spring next year if approved.