Governor Rauner launches safe driving campaign

SCHILLER PARK, Ill (WAND)- Governor Rauner launched a new "Give Them Distance" campaign today to highlight the importance of the Move Over law.

"Awareness of this common-sense law is so important to our first responders and to anyone who has to pull off the side of the road to fix a flat or deal with engine trouble. Too many lives are being lost on our roadways. We want to make sure drivers know how to slow down and move over for vehicles with flashing lights." said Governor Rauner.

The Move Over Law was first enacted in 2002 after Lt. Scott Gillen of the Chicago Fire Department was stuck and killed by a drunk driver. It requires motorists approaching stopped emergency vehicles with lights flashing to slow down and move over, and to change lanes if possible.

The law was expanded in January 2017 to include any car pulled over on the side of the road that has their hazard lights flashing. Drivers who fail to comply face serious penalties, including a fine of up to $10,000, two-year suspension of driving privileges and possible jail time.

“Making the roads of Illinois the safest ever is one of my top priorities, and the Move Over law helps us to do that,” said Secretary of State Jesse White. “Every day, emergency personnel are working to serve and protect us. We need to do our part to help keep them safe by yielding the right-of-way to all emergency vehicles and taking precautionary measures for disabled vehicles."

Last year Illinois had 1,073 traffic fatalities. Currently, this year 1,015 traffic fatalities have occurred in the state.

For more information on the safe-driving initiative visit www.GiveThemDistance.com.