3 displaced after morning fire in Springfield

Mother arrested for toddler's death, autopsy showed Dehydration and Malnourishment
A Charleston mother is behind bar after police say she is responsible for toddler's death.
Local family gives $7 million to UI Athletics for new facility
URBANA, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur entrepreneurs are the face behind the newly announced Demirjian Park, the new home for Illini Soccer and Track and Field.
Ameren: Power bill cost set to fall
ILLINOIS (WAND) – Ameren Illinois says customers will see the amount they pay on bills drop.
Thieves target Decatur man's Christmas display
DECATUR – For Pat O’Mara, there are few things he loves more than showing off his Christmas spirit.
Local mom hopes daughter's death helps save others
ATWOOD, Ill. (WAND): A local mom is hoping to use her family tragedy to help others.
If approved, Chipotle will come to Decatur
Decatur could soon get a Chipotle Mexican Grill.
Man involved in nursing home sex assault convicted
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A person who had sex with a nursing home resident will soon head to prison.
Package thieves hitting Decatur, police offer tips
The Decatur Police Department is warning of package theft in the area.
Hunters harvest more than 80K during firearm season
Hunters harvested more than 80,000 deer during this year's firearm season. That's a slight increase over 2016.
Season preview: St. Teresa Bulldogs
Under eighth-year head coach Tom Noonan St. Teresa has won 20 or more games five times, and the Bulldogs went 18-10 in one of the other seasons. This year's team is primed to build on a 20-7 season with virtually the entire core returning. Fourth team All-State pick Isaiah Bond is back as the alpha scorer in Noonan's offense, and fellow senior Manny Green will join him in the Bulldog backcourt again. Up front St. Teresa is anchored by 265-pound football star Beau Branyan along with a...
