3 displaced after morning fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) A fire in Springfield sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday.

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a duplex in the 900 block of North 9th Street, just before 5 a.m. They say the fire started on the first floor.

Two adults and a child were home at the time. Emergency crews took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation.

The fire did spread to a vacant home on the south side of the duplex, causing minor damage.

Fire officials say the home is a total loss. Officials are still investigating the cause.