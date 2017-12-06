3 displaced after morning fire in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) A fire in Springfield sent one person to the hospital on Wednesday. 

The Springfield Fire Department responded to a duplex in the 900 block of North 9th Street, just before 5 a.m. They say the fire started on the first floor. 

Two adults and a child were home at the time.  Emergency crews took one person to the hospital for smoke inhalation. 

The fire did spread to a vacant home on the south side of the duplex, causing minor damage. 

Fire officials say the home is a total loss.  Officials are still investigating the cause. 

