Christmas Walk taking place in downtown

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – The Annual Christmas Walk in downtown Decatur takes place Wednesday night and will feature local businesses.

Hundreds of people are expected to check out more than 40 downtown stores and restaurants will stay open late so shoppers can find one of a kind gifts for this holiday season.

There will be plenty of food, drinks and shopping for all to enjoy.

Shoppers will also find hot chocolate stations throughout the area and Disney characters will make an appearance.