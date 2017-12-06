Millikin holds 84th annual Cookie Party

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – A long-standing tradition is taking place on Wednesday at Millikin University. The 84th annual Cookie Party starts at 2 p.m.

The event is for student and faculty members to take a break from finals and enjoy the spirit of the season. Cookies will be set up in the University Commons from 2 p.m. - 4 p.m. 

Over 5,000 cookies will be available for all to sample. The cookies are made by staff and students. Students from Millikin’s School of Music will also perform at the event. 

