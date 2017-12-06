St. Mary's hosting Christmas Extravaganza

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Many shopped for a good cause Wednesday morning. HSHS St. Mary’s Hospital Auxiliary threw their annual Christmas Extravaganza.

The show included a quilt and sled raffles, artisan handcrafted items, a bake sale, vendors and Christmas closet area.

“The reason we do the things that we do is we like to do anything we can do to support the hospitals to enhance the patient experience here. So, we have fundraisers throughout the year and this is a really big one,” said Susan Dudra with HSHS St. Mary’s Auxiliary group.

This year the auxiliary is putting all the funds raised to purchase special blankets and lights to treat babies with jaundice.

The Auxiliary is a volunteer group, raising funds to help HSHS St. Mary’s.