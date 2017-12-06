Families receive free cars

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Two single mothers received a free vehicle from Zara's Collision Center in Springfield on Wednesday.

The mothers, Jamie Smith, and Alana Yates, received the cars as part of Zara's Collision Center's Benevolence Program. Yates received a 2007 Hyundai Entourage while Smith received a 2009 Chevy Equinox.

This was the 19th year for Zara's Benevolence Program, throughout the years they have donated more than 30 cars to families in need. To be eligible for a vehicle from the Benevolence Program, a person must be associated with a not-for-profit agency or church, have a valid driver's license, a good driving record, and need for a vehicle.

"What speaks to us for both of these women is their desire to achieve more in life by focusing on the right things-faith, family, work, and perseverance. We're so excited for them, and can't wait to see what tomorrow holds for their lives and their children." said Julie Zara, co-owner of Zara's Collision Center.

One of the vehicles today was donated by a couple in the Springfield community; the other was donated by a local auto dealership. Zara's helped to coordinate all the repairs, mechanical work, and preparation for road readiness. Several organizations from the community contribute to help support the program, this year nearly 50 donors helped to contribute to the program.

"This day and age where there is so much negativity in the world we see the good in people and we just saw a whole room full of beautiful people that love helping others so there is still a lot to be thankful for." said Brad Zara, President of Zara's Collision Center.

The recipients also received gas cards, gifts and insurance coverage for the year.