Man involved in nursing home sex assault convicted

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A person who had sex with a nursing home resident will soon head to prison.

Champaign County State’s Attorney Julia Rietz says evidence showed 24-year-old Dontrell Netter joined Channing Butler, 28, at Bickford Cottage in Champaign in order to have sex with people in the facility. Netter faced five charges, including a Class X felony charge of aggravated criminal sexual assault for the July 2015 crime.

Investigators say the woman Netter had sex with was disabled and could not talk. They say she has died since the assault happened.

On the date of the assault, The News-Gazette reports 28-year-old Channing Butler, who at the time worked at Bickford, pretended to be a woman on Facebook in an effort to get Netter to join him at the facility. The newspaper says Butler told Netter he knew of a woman Netter could “do something with”. Butler testified in court this week that Netter did not have sex with the woman.

Butler is serving 14 years in prison for solicitation to commit aggravated criminal sexual assault. Prosecutors say he invited several men to Bickford for possible sex during his time there, a list that Rietz says also includes 23-year-old Dean Goble and 20-year-old Trent Warren. Both of those men are in prison after attempted aggravated criminal sexual assault charges led to convictions.

Netter is scheduled to face sentencing on Jan. 18, 2018. Rietz says he could face up to 60 years in prison because of his past criminal history. Netter faced past charges of burglary and unlawful possession of a weapon by a felon.