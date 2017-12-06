Used needle drop-off sites added

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND): Carle Foundation Hospital is making it easier to dispose of used needles.

The hospital says it can be hard to find proper disposal sites for needles and syringes.

Carle already has two public disposal bins but this week they are adding eight more drop off sites, including sites in Danville.

"Anybody that handles that waste could take a chance of getting a needle stick and there's a chance of developing a disease or an infection, HIV, hepatitis, it's just not a safe way to do it," Mike Molloy, Facility Safety Specialist, says. "This would be a safer way and we have a medical facility that actually picks this up and they dispose of it properly."

Anyone can drop off used needles with no questions asked.