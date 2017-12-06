Plant sale to cover college student trip

CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – The public has a chance to buy plants from college students this week.

A plant sale is happening at a Parkland College greenhouse from Dec. 6 to Dec. 8 and between 11 a.m. and 4 p.m. on each day.

The plants for sale include poinsettias, kalanchoes, succulents and houseplants.

“It’s a beautiful day (and) it’s warm here. It’s almost hot in the greenhouse so you can feel like you’re not in the cold winter right now that we’re having,” said greenhouse manager Theresa Meers. “It’s just fun to see what we have going on. It’s student-driven, it’s student work and so it’s just nice to see what our students are doing and help them see what the industry’s really about.”

Proceeds form the sale will help Parkland College students go on an unspecified upcoming trip.

People can find the greenhouse on the west side of the Tony Noel Agricultural Technology Applications Center, which is located on the west side of the Parkland campus. Organizers ask that people pay for plants with only cash or checks.