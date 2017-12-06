Attempted murder trial starts for shooting suspect

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – An attempted murder suspect’s court trial began on Wednesday.

Preston Hyde, 29, is accused of shooting someone while they sat in their car on April 14. Police say it happened at 11 a.m. on that day in the 400 block of East Orchard St.

Officers say a witness told them a maintenance worker in the area heard five gunshots. The person shot needed hospital treatment for non-life threatening injuries.

Hyde is charged with attempted murder and firearm charges.