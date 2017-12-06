A Nursing Home in Lincoln could soon be turned into student housing for Lincoln College Students

Lincoln, Ill. (WAND) - A nursing home in Lincoln could turn into student housing. The Lincoln planning commission is reviewing the option to change St Clara's Senior Services into student housing for Lincoln college.

St. Clara's Manor is in the process of relocating and has offered to donate the facility to the school. The facility includes approximately 65 rooming units.

The Plan Commission of the City of Lincoln will conduct a public hearing on Thursday, December 7, 2017 at 7:00 p.m. in the City Council Chambers. That’s at City Hall, 700 Broadway Street, Lincoln, Illinois.