Lottery results announced for March primary ballot order

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The Macon County clerk has announced March primary ballot lottery results.

Macon County Clerk Steve Bean held the lottery in his office Tuesday, December 5th after candidates filed petitions at the same time for Republican Candidate for County Clerk and Democratic candidates for Sheriff and County Treasurer.

Here is the order of names that will appear on the March Primary ballot:

List of Democratic candidates on March ballot:

County Clerk (vote for one)

Amy Rueff

Sheriff (vote for one)

Jon L. Butts

Tony "Chubby" Brown

Treasurer (vote for one)

April Kosenski

Shavon Francis

County Board District 1 (vote for two)

Kevin Meachum

Laura Zimmerman

County Board District 2 (vote for one)

Verzell Taylor

County Board District 3 (vote for one)

Jerry Potts

County Board District 4 (vote for two)

Jay Dunn

Lloyd R. Holman

County Board District 5 (vote for one)

No candidate filed

County Board District 6 ( vote for two)

No candidate filed

County Board District 7 ( vote for 2)

No candidate filed

List of the Republican candidates for March ballot:

County Clerk (vote for one)

Samantha Murray

Josh Tanner

Sheriff (vote for one)

Jim Root

Treasurer (vote for one)

Edward D. Yoder

County Board District 1 (vote for two)

Linda Little

County Board District 2 (vote for one)

No candidate filed

County Board District 3 ( vote for one)

Jim Gresham

County Board District 4 (vote for 2)

Gregory Mattingley

County Board District 5 (vote for one)

Grant Noland

County Board District 6 (vote for two)

Kevin L. Bird

Matthew E. Brown

County Board District 7 ( vote for two)

Dustin C. Chapman

Phillip J. Hogan

John D. Jackson