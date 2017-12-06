Bloomington police officer gives early Christmas

BLOOMINGTON, Ill. (WAND) - Patrol Officer Joshua Jacobs with the Bloomington Police Department gave the gift of Christmas a little early this year.

Jacobs says he was called to a residence a while back when he just could not leave without making sure the six children that lived there were properly prepared for the winter. He says after the 9-11 call was sorted out, he went back in to ask the mother of the six children if they had proper winter clothing. When she said no, Jacobs said he knew he had to take matters into his own hands.

He said he came back to the office and thought of a way he could help, so he emailed his fellow officers asking for help. After some shopping, packaging and wrapping, each child was gifted a large box full of winter goodies. The gifts ranged from snow boots to winter coats, and even some clothes for the summer. Jacobs says it was a much bigger success than he anticipated saying, "I sent out an email to the Police Department kind of telling them the situation asking for hats, gloves, snow pants, and I think each of them probably have a new wardrobe, so I think it worked out even better than I expected." He says the situation was emotional and truly hit home for him because he has a daughter the same age as the youngest child. He said he could not imagine her not having what she needed.

The children range in age from 3-years-old to 11-years-old and now have a much brighter smile.