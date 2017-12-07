Illini scrape past Austin Peay to end skid

CHAMPAIGN -- It wasn't pretty, but it did the trick.



Illinois (7-3, 0-2) turned the ball over 25 times and trailed 28-26 at the half to Austin Peay (2-5 against Division I competition this season) but a surge in the late second half propelled the Illini to a 64-57 win over the Governors on Wednesday night at the State Farm Center. In doing so, coach Brad Underwood's squad ended a three-game losing streak.



Michael Finke led the Illini with 17 points and 8 rebounds, while Leron Black posted 16 points and 4 rebounds. As a team Illinois shot just 39.6 percent, including 15.4 percent from deep. Defensively, Illinois was strong and limited Austin Peay to 41.4 percent shooting (15.4 percent from deep). Illinois also forced 24 turnovers -- and perhaps a stat that gave them the win was 23 points off those turnovers to Austin Peay's 12. Illinois also won the rebounding battle 38-31.



By the final whistle, Illinois had led for just 13 minutes and 43 seconds of the game but the Illini achieved Goal Number One: end the three-game losing streak.