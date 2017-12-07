Season preview: St. Teresa Bulldogs

Under eighth-year head coach Tom Noonan St. Teresa has won 20 or more games five times, and the Bulldogs went 18-10 in one of the other seasons. This year's team is primed to build on a 20-7 season with virtually the entire core returning.



Fourth team All-State pick Isaiah Bond is back as the alpha scorer in Noonan's offense, and fellow senior Manny Green will join him in the Bulldog backcourt again. Up front St. Teresa is anchored by 265-pound football star Beau Branyan along with athletic junior Tyler Phillips. One of the brightest stars in the early goings of the season, however, is a newcomer to the rotation: sophomore Michael Less.





2016-17 record: 20-7, lost to Warrensburg-Latham 44-39 in the 2A regional finals

Head coach: Tom Noonan (146-53 in seven years) (.734)

Key returners: Forward: Beau Branyan

Guard: Isaiah Bond, Manny Green, Cayden Brilley

Key additions: Wing Michael Less, wing Tyler Phillips

Key question: Can the Bulldogs match their patented stingy defense with consistent scoring as a team?

Key games: Macon County Tournament 12/4-12/8, Team Soy Holiday Tournament 12/21-12/29, @ Central A&M 1/5, @ Lincoln Christian University Shootout vs. Quest Charter Academy 1/6, vs. Meridian 1/12, CIC Tourney @ Tuscola 1/27-2-2, vs. Shelbyville 2/9, @ Monticello 2/10, @ Warrensburg-Latham 2/16