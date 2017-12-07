Mother arrested for toddler's death, autopsy showed dehydration and malnourishment

CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND) - A Charleston mother is behind bar after police say she is responsible for toddler's death.

Charleston Police say on Monday, December 4th, just before 9:00 a.m.officer were called to 1052 1st Street for a report of a unresponsive 2-year-old. When paramedics got on scene they found the child dead.

The investigation into the death led to the arrest of the child's mother 22-year-old Savannah Weiss for first degree murder.

An autopsy showed the child died from dehydration and malnourishment. Police say Weiss confessed to leaving the child in a Pack & Play unattended at her residence for 3 days. Weiss said she woke up on Monday to find her child was unresponsive.

Weiss is currently in the Coles County Safety and Detention pending a court appearance.