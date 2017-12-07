Pana getting $1 million grant for safe drinking water

PANA, Ill. (WAND) - U.S Senators Tammy Duckworth and Dick Durbin announced the City of Pana will receive a $1 million grant through the Water & Waste Disposal Loan & Grant Program.

The grant will allocate funds for projects to help ensure clean and reliable drinking water systems in rural communities. The Village of Erie in Whiteside County will also get a $194,000 grant.

The City of Pana project makes much-needed improvements to the city's water treatment plants in order to mitigate an existing health hazard.

"Grants like these will help ensure families living in rural communities like Pana and Erie have the resources they need to repair their water systems and protect safe drinking water for children and families," Duckworth said. "By making much-needed improvements to our water infrastructure, we can also grow local economies and boost our entire state's economy. I'll continue working with Senator Durbin to secure more investments in rural development across the state."

"Every community deserves to have clean and safe drinking water. This funding will provide Pana and Erie with much-needed resources to improve their water infrastructure and help keep children and families safe from health hazards," Durbin said. "Senator Duckworth and I will continue working to ensure that our state's rural communities have access to these critical federal investments."



USDA Rural Development invests in infrastructure projects across the country through loans and grants to underserviced and underserved rural communities. These resources provide much-needed infrastructure improvements that help business development, home ownership, community services, public safety and healthcare and high-speed internet access.

