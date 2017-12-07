Taylorville Jr. High School hit hard by flu

TAYLORVILLE, Ill (WAND) - The flu is hitting the Taylorville Junior High School hard.

The principal, Kirk Kettelkamp, tells WAND News they have seen a major decrease in attendance because of Influenza A & B.

On Monday, December 4th 23 percent of students were out sick. On Tuesday, 20 percent were out of school and Thursday 15 percent were ill.

The school is trying to stop the spread of the flu by having students wash their hands regularly and covering their mouth when sick. They also are doing deep cleaning to sanitize the school.