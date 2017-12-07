Students lay wreaths on veteran graves

SHELBYVILLE, Ill. (WAND) – Students paid their respects to American veterans on the anniversary of Pearl Harbor.

On the early morning of Dec. 7, 1941, Japanese planes attacked the Pearl Harbor base in Hawaii, claiming the lives of over 2,400 Americans. That attack led to President Franklin D. Roosevelt declaring war on Japan and pushing the United States into World War II.

Shelbyville High School students placed over 100 wreaths on the graves of veterans at Glenwood Cemetery in remembrance of that attack. The idea behind the “Remembrance Wreath Project” is to make sure the students learn about history and proper etiquette when visiting a cemetery.

“They find meaning in it,” said Shelbyville High School history teacher Kyle Ladd. “They are inspired by it and it’s 20 or 30 degrees out here and snowing today. They are out here having fun and enjoying it. I told the kids earlier, a few hours of cold and misery pales in comparison to the sacrifice our veterans have made for us.”

Shelbyville students first took part in the wreath project in Dec. 2016.