Driver cited with DUI in two-car crash

SANGAMON COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – State troopers say a 73-year-old woman died in a central Illinois crash.

Troopers say it happened after 5 p.m. Tuesday on Illinois Route 4 and between Auburn and Chatham, when a northbound 2004 Ford Utility went off the right side of the road, overcorrected and slammed into a southbound 2005 Buick. Springfield woman Irinda Gregory, 73, died Wednesday afternoon in hospital care at Memorial Medical Center.

Troopers say they cited the Ford driver, identified as 65-year-old Virden woman Teresa Gray, for driving under the influence of alcohol, failure to reduce speed, driving with a suspended license and improper lane usage.

Both drivers and a 4-year-old passenger needed hospital treatment after the crash. Troopers say the child was in the Ford and Gregory was the only person in the Buick.