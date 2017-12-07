Decatur commemorates Pearl Harbor bombing

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The 76th anniversary of the bombing of Pearl Harbor in Hawaii was commemorated Thursday at Lake Decatur.

Pete Frank, a navy veteran who served during World War II, was a junior at Decatur High School when the attack took place pushing the United States into the war with Japan. Like many young men of that era Frank enlisted in the navy when he graduated in 1943.

“Bill Williams (of Decatur) was at Pearl Harbor when it got bombed,” Frank told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “He was the only survivor from Decatur out of that terrible holocaust.”

Late in the war the U.S. was preparing for an invasion of Japan.

“Our commanders told us don’t expect to get back home because the Japanese are waiting for you,” Frank stated. The war ended when President Truman ordered the dropping of atomic bombs on two Japanese cities.

Decatur’s Pearl Harbor remembrance included chairman Dave Freyling and the Macon County Honor Guard. The naval reserves placed a wreath on Lake Decatur in honor of the 3,581 Americans who were killed or wounded during the attack on December 7, 1941.