Springfield holds Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Dozens gathered for the annual Pearl Harbor remembrance ceremony at Lake Springfield Thursday.

The ceremony honored the 76th anniversary of the attack on Pearl Harbor the key note speaker was John Temple, whose uncle Bobby Temple was killed during the attack.

"It's a great day to be gather together to honor our brothers and sisters who were there that fateful day December 7,1941." he said in the beginning of speech that told the story of his uncle.

Governor Rauner attended the ceremony to help remember those lost. He along with Temple, placed a wreath in Lake Springfield to help in honor of those who gave everything for our country.

"It is indeed a day that has lived in infamy, will live in infamy, and should live in infamy forever." he said.

Also in the crowd, were family members of soldiers who survived the attack on Pearl Harbor. Carlissa Puckett's father Carl, was in Pearl Harbor on that fateful day. While he served in many battles throughout the war, he always remembered Pearl Harbor, and so she makes sure to come to the ceremony each year in his honor.

"It's another way to remember and honor our father. He was a very, very quiet man. He did a lot of community service, he did a lot of work in his lifetime to help people but he never wanted to be recognized. This was the one thing that he was always passionate about, was the Pearl Harbor Survivors Association." she explained.

Puckett says ceremonies like these are important to have so people remember the sacrifice. "I think we just always have to remember and especially their motto, 'lest we forget', we don't want to forget."

The ceremony took place at the Springfield Elks Lodge No. 158 and was presented through the Illinois Department of Veterans Affairs, The Elks, and the Illinois World War II Committee.