Kidnapping, attempted homicide suspect found in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police found an Indiana man wanted on kidnapping and attempted homicide charges in central Illinois.

At about 5:30 p.m. on Nov. 29, police Springfield Park District officer Steve Swance noticed cars still parked in Carpenter Park after closing time. With those cars, they found 33-year-old Marcus Barbee, whose record showed Indiana law enforcement wanted him on the two charges.

Officers say a reason for Barbee’s appearance in the park is unclear.

Police say Swance found Barbee’s warrant during a background check. He also discovered the man had a suspended license in Illinois. With backup on the way, Swance arrested Barbee.

Officers say Barbee’s warrant dates back to June 2015. He’s accused of attempting to strangle someone at one point.

Law enforcement leaders plan to extradite Barbee to Indianapolis. He’s currently in the Sangamon County Jail.