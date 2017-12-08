Shelbyville's Pullen shatters all-time scoring record

SHELBYVILLE -- Tens of thousands of players have put on a football helmet in the state of Illinois. None of them have scored more than Turner Pullen.



The Shelbyville Ram is the No. 1 all-time leader in career points scored, as confirmed by the IHSA this week.



In his final game of a prolific career, Pullen passed former Rockford Lutheran running back James Robinson for the No. 1 spot. Robinson posted 948 points in his career from 2012-15, Pullen finishes with 962 points -- a staggering amount considering No. 3 on the list is 774 points (Westville's Caleb Pratt, 2004-07).



Not only was Pullen's career historic, his senior season was as well. He threw 41 touchdown passes and ran in 27, a total of 68 that shattered the previous record of 52 in a season (John Dego, Morris 2005).



Making Pullen's story all the more intriguing is the fact he holds zero offers from Division-I and even Division-II schools.



Pullen is between 6-foot-2 and 6-foot-3, can bench 250 pounds and was the unquestioned leader of the program. He's produced more than any other player in the history of the state, and yet schools have been hesitant to bring him on board.



When Pullen does get an opportunity, you can expect him to elevate his team much like he did for four years as a Shelbyville Ram.