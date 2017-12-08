Local faces abound in IBCA Hall of Fame induction class

The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Hall of Fame has announced its 2018 class and it will have a few familiar names for sports fans in the WAND viewing area.



Longtime Warrensburg-Latham statistician Todd Yokley will be inducted in the "Friend of Basketball" category. He is in his 23rd year helping another Hall of Famer, Vic Binkley, and has put together the Central Illinois Conference website for 14 years.



Argenta-Oreana legend Karen Bloch has earned an induction as a player after starring for the Bombers, Western Illinois and Danville Area Community College. She is joined in the category by former Williamsville and Illinois College star Courtney (Allen) Hoffman. On the men's side, former Mahomet-Seymour Bulldog Craig Buchanan has been inducted after a career that took him to Florida Atlantic.



Longtime Taylorville and Olney leader Curt Dobbs is representing the viewing area in the coach category along with John Geisler, who coached at Stewardson-Strasburg, Roanoke-Benson and Illini Central.



In the media category, longtime radio host Greg Sapp is being honored for his service as a champion for all things Effingham County.



Please email sports director Gordon Voit at gordon.voit@wandtv.com if any of the other inductees have local ties that are not posted on the full list of the Class of 2018.