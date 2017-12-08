Meteorologist & Multimedia Journalist

Are you hooked on weather? Then WAND-TV is looking for you. The most watched station in Central Illinois is seeking a competitive, high-energy, creative and dedicated meteorologist to help drive its brand-new newscast.

The perfect candidate will be a self-starter, know how to use social media in their weathercast as well as post to the web. This job is a hybrid position that could include reporting and digital media producing.

WAND is a close-knit team, so you must be a team player who can multi-task under deadline pressure and work a flexible schedule.

WAND-TV is the perfect place to build a solid career. Decatur is centrally located in a tri-phenated market with the Illinois capital to the west and the world-renowned University of Illinois to the east. The cost of living is low, recently ranked 3rd most affordable city in the country. It has great schools and a low crime rate.

Decatur's central location means it's a short drive to Chicago or St. Louis or Indianapolis.

Please rush your resume to Aaron Vogel, News Director, Aaron.vogel@wandtv.com or Morgan Schaab, Assistant News Director, Morgan.Schaab@wandtv.com.



WAND-TV is an Equal Opportunity Employer.