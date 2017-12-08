Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur resident killed four kittens this year because of mood swings.

Officers say 25-year-old Elaina Chamblin, also known as “Mak”, first killed one of the animals in the spring of 2017. The suspect is accused of throwing a kitten against a garage wall, then bashing the heads of two others into walls in the time since May. Police say Chamblin killed a fourth kitten while sitting in a car, then disposed of the animal in November.

Police say Chamblin’s boyfriend initially told the suspect’s parents that one of the kittens died because a car hit it.

Police say the violent mood swings happened as Chamblin began taking testosterone in order to transition. Officers say the changes in behavior began after the suspect’s first dose in May.

Police arrested Chamblin on Thursday. The suspect is in the Macon County Jail and faces a charge of aggravated cruelty to animals.