6 arrested in Piatt County drug bust

PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Several agencies help take six people off the streets for illegal drug sales in the Piatt County area.

The Task Force 6, Piatt County Sheriff’s Office and the Piatt County States Attorney worked together to arrest those connected to an investigation involving the sales of various illegal controlled substances.

Police arrested the following suspects:

Stephanie Cafin,35, from Urbana Illinois. Charged with two counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Ryan Walters,22, from Monticello, Illinois. Charged with two counts unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Ronald McDade,29, from Monticello, Illinois. Charged with two counts unlawful possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance. Brandon Sellers, 22, from Monticello, Illinois. Charged with one count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance. Douglas Critchfield, 29, from Bement, Illinois. Charged with three counts unlawful possession with intent to deliver of a controlled substance. Andrew Plummer, 31, from Bement, Illinois. Charged with one count unlawful delivery of a controlled substance.

No other details about the arrests have been released by Task Force 6.