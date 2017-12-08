Search warrant issued for suspect in Urbana shooting

URBANA, Ill. (WAND) – Urbana police are searching for a man they say fired shots after a fight at a house.

Officers say it happened when two men started arguing Thursday in the 800 block of Fairview Ave. in Urbana. They say it escalated to a point where the men started fighting physically.

Police say one of the men left, came back with a shotgun and fired at the other. Officers say that person, identified as a 52-year-old man, needed hospital treatment for an injury to his lower extremities. They say his injury is not life threatening.

A search warrant was issued for 37-year-old Jonathan Travis Stevens. Police say he is wanted for the shooting and is preliminarily charged with aggravated battery with a firearm.

Officers say the shooter took off from the scene in a car.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers 217-373-TIPS.