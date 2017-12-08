Dick Van Dyke to undergo remodeling

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - Decatur’s longstanding Dick Van Dyke store is getting an upgrade.

The store will be renovated inside and out. It should be completed by March. The store will remain open through remodeling. All traffic will be routed to the south parking lot and south entrance of the building.

The new facade will match the chain's other three stores. The store has been open since 1958.

With new construction will also set the building back from the street an additional nine feet, and the outside wall will be of split-block.

"We love Decatur, especially downtown Decatur," said Dick Van Dyke President Dennis Rieken. "We are thrilled to have grown to the level that we can invest another million dollars into the upgrading of downtown and the Macon County economy.”

The one-million-dollar project is the design of Steckel, Parker Architects and general contractor is Evans Construction Co.