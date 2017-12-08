3 dead in Illinois opioid overdoses

PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an opioid has caused three deaths in central Illinois.

Peoria officers say they recently found fentanyl-laced cocaine in the city. They say each of the deaths happened in the last week.

The Drug Enforcement Administration says fentanyl is a synthetic opioid that can prove deadly in even small doses. The substance is between 25 and 50 times more potent than heroin and can be up to 100 times more powerful than morphine.

Peoria police are calling the fentanyl issue a “game changer” because people who use cocaine tend not to carry Narcan, a chemical that can reverse the effects of an overdose. Peoria has dealt with a rise in overdose deaths since 2015, with those numbers jumping from 60 in that year to over 250 in 2017.

Police say opioid users need to stay on the lookout for treatment options.