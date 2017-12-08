St. John's Children's Hospital receives donation

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- Troops & Cops for Kids presented a large donation to St. John's Children's Hospital Friday.

The $21,100 check was donated to the Pediatric Rehabilitation center at the hospital to be used toward the sensory gym at the new Outpatient Center for Women and Children.

"This really supports a large amount of that fund and really allows us to put in the little extras that will really make this space the best that it can be for our patients." said Julie Green, Facilitator for Pediatric Rehabilitation.

The money was raised through the 3rd annual charity hockey game. This years game saw the largest crowd to date with 1,000 people showing up to support the cause.

"The communities really behind us, the sponsors are behind us," said Christine Glanert, President of Troops & Cops for Kids. "We are just loving to see the growth, it motivates us to continue for the next year."

The sensory gym will help the hospital treat a variety of children.

"A lot of the children that we may see may have autism or some type of sensory processing disorder but in addition to that the coordination balance activities that are available in the sensory gym will allow us to be able to treat children with cerebral palsy, other types of movement disorders, developmental delays, genetic syndrome so really this space will encompass any child that we need to see." said Green.

The Outpatient Center for Women and Children plans to open this summer.