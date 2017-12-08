"Howard's Ladder" plaque dedicated at BOS Center

SPRINGFIELD, Ill (WAND)- A new plaque now sits in front of the Bank of Springfield Center for all to see as they walk down the street.

Howard's Ladder, is named after former Springfield Fire Department Division Chief Howard Beagles. The 89-year old Beagles was humbled to have a plaque named after him in front of a convention center he saw be built.

"I'm dumbfounded....dumbfounded. Imagine me, to be here with all these great people at 89 years old, and I get me a plaque you can't imagine the honor it is" he said.

A ladder sits on top of the convention center all because of Beagles. He insisted a ladder was installed on the roof near the end of the construction of the center in 1979, he was concerned that the department's ladders would not reach to the top of the center. The ladder on the roof meant that firefighters would have to access the roof during a fire by climbing through interior scaffolding and lose precious time while endangering firefighters. The ladder now stands as a symbol of the heights to which the fire department is willing to go to protect the public.

Beagles grandson Carl Drake is responsible for placing the plaque in front of the center.

“I am grateful to everyone who helped this idea become a reality,” said Drake “It is very special for my family to be able to share this moment with Grandpa.”

Senator Jason Barickman, R-Bloomington, helped work with Drake to receive permission to place the plaque.

“The public often is unaware of the lengths that public safety officers must go to in order to keep us safe every day,” said Sen. Barickman. “This plaque, and the story behind it, serve as great reminders of those efforts.”

The plaque was paid for entirely by private donations.