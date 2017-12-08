MRI Training Day participant gets a big surprise from WAND

DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) - The reaction from a local MRI Day Training Participant is putting smiles on faces everywhere.

David, who visited WAND News in September, aspires to be a weather man like Chief Meteorologist JC Fultz. David has a passion for weather!

On Thursday, David got a holiday greeting from JC Fultz in the mail and his smile and excitement captured the hearts of many.

