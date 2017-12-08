Rose: "Madigan has the governor on the ropes."

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The Decatur City Council passed a budget with a $3.2 million deficit without raising taxes or making cuts. The council is hoping lawmakers will force the legislature to return funds which were taken through a reduction in income taxes and a fee on local sales taxes. But 2018 is an election year and help may never come.

“I’d be lying if I said I thought there was much of a chance of undoing some of this silliness,” State Senator Chapin Rose, (R) Mahomet, said at Richland Community College in Decatur on Friday.

Rose went on to say House Speaker Mike Madigan, (D) Chicago, and his Democratic majority see an opportunity to hurt Republican Governor Bruce Rauner politically in the upcoming election season.

“Speaker Madigan has the governor on the ropes. He’s not going to let up,” Rose told WAND’s Doug Wolfe. “He’s not going to give the governor any way to rehabilitate himself between now and the next election.”

Rose says he has heard from cities and counties across his central Illinois district.

“The transportation component, the funds our locals here lost, went to the Chicago Transit Authority,” Rose stated.

Decatur has indicated it will not raise taxes. However, if the legislature does not return the money it took away the city may be forced to make cuts by mid-2018.