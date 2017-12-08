Christmas Dinner for those in need

DANVILLE, Ill. (WAND): A local bar will be open for Christmas for anyone without a place to go.

Black Bear Bar and Grill will feed Christmas dinner to those in need on the 25th. The menu includes turkey, ham, and all the traditional fixings.

Mr. Taxi is providing free transportation to and from the bar. The pick up point is the Danville Post Office.

The family owned bar says it's important to remember the true spirit of Christmas.

"To give back to the community to those that are less fortunate - we have a lot," Marie Claire, a bartender, says. "They have nothing. This will give them at least a day with people. It's Christmas."

The free meal is from 1PM to 5PM.

Black Bear is also running a coat and glove drive to hand out to those who could use a little extra warmth.