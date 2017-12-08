Traces of meth, ecstasy found on offensive flyer

TILTON, Ill. (WAND): Hannah Darr was driving home from the Tilton "Big R" when something caught her eye.

"I was about half way home when I noticed a small, white card under my windshield that said 'beware'," Hannah says.

She texted her mother, a local junior high teacher, about the offensive card.

"Hate group, white supremacy, I mean, very offensive to anyone," Hannah says.

She put the card on the counter for her mom to look at after school.

"And then I sat down in the chair, in our recliner and I didn't feel very good but I didn't say anything I just kept it to myself," Hannah says.

"And I'm looking at it and I'm turning it over thinking, 'this is horrible, who puts things like this out, this is awful'," Karla Darr, Hannah's mother, says. "And then, we intended to go out to eat and I'm thinking, 'wow I feel dizzy'."

"I made the comment then that that's really odd because I felt very similarly after handling the card," Hannah says.

That's when the pair got the police involved. They did a field test on the card.

"I was shocked at first when he called me and told me that there was traces of ecstasy and meth on it," Hannah says.

Tilton Police say field tests are not 100 perfect accurate, so they're sending the cards off to be tested. They say they know who put the cards on the windshield but that no arrests have been made at this time.

"The cards are really not threatening it's just kind of s,mall racial stuff in there," Dave Cornett, the Tilton Police Chief, says. "But its not really, you know, something that we can arrest him on at this point."