USDA grant to improve water efficiency in Pana

Several hospitalized following Champaign shooting
CHAMPAIGN, Ill. (WAND) – A Champaign shooting left several people injured.
Police: Kitten killer had 'violent' mood swings
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a Decatur resident killed four kittens this year because of mood swings.
Police: Suspect lied about illness, deceived donors
MATTOON, Ill. (WAND) – A Mattoon woman is accused of running a scam over social media.
Friday Frenzy Highlight Zone: 12/8
Join Gordon Voit and Noah Newman as they whip around the area for a flurry of boys high school basketball games! No. 1 seed St. Teresa leads the show with a Macon County Tournament championship win over No. 2 seed Central A&M by a score of 54-42, while Lincoln takes down Apollo Conference contender Effingham 63-43 behind senior guard Isaiah Bowers' 1,000th career point. Mt. Zion also honors its 1,000-point scorer, Jonah Smith, who reached the plateau in the playoffs last season. ...
Mother arrested for toddler's death, autopsy showed dehydration and malnourishment
CHARLESTON, Ill (WAND) - A Charleston mother is behind bar after police say she is responsible for toddler's death.
3 dead in Illinois opioid overdoses
PEORIA, Ill. (WAND) – Police say an opioid has caused three deaths in central Illinois.
Car crashes into Springfield pizza restaurant
SPRINGFIELD, Ill. (WAND) – Police say a car crashed into a Springfield business on Friday.
Cops: Students at unrecognized fraternity tortured rat as part of hazing
Members of an unrecognized fraternity at a state college tortured a rat as part of illegal hazing that occurred inside the group's house, according to police who announced charges against nine men on Thursday.
Decatur women go viral with dancing video
DECATUR, Ill. (WAND) – By now, you’ve probably seen it — and if you haven’t, you probably should.
6 arrested in Piatt County drug bust
PIATT COUNTY, Ill. (WAND) – Several agencies help take six people off the streets for illegal drug sales in the Piatt County area.
Friday Frenzy Part 2: 12/8/2017
Bloomington police officer gives early Christmas
Overnight Forecast
