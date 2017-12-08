USDA grant to improve water efficiency in Pana

PANA, Ill. (WAND) – Pana Lake will soon be getting a facelift.

The city of Pana received a $1 million grant from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The grant will help fund renovation projects on the lake’s dam, spillway and water intake system.

“[We] make these improvements and then we can say ‘don’t worry about it. Pana will be able to deliver your water when you need it,’” said Mayor Don Kroski. “I’m hoping it attracts small businesses.”

But these projects are about more than building the city’s economy. Kroski said the renovations will help improve the city’s efficiency.

“We have to increase [our water bills] every year,” he said. “We’re losing about a third of our water we make. That’s a lot of money.”

The Pana Lake projects will cost around $3.6 million, with the remaining funds coming from a loan the city will pay off the next 40 years.